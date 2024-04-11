This April 13th, don’t miss the spectacular ‘Korfbal League Finale’ live from Rotterdam Ahoy!

The always spectacular final match of the Dutch ‘Kenonz Korfbal League’ is here again! This Saturday, April 13th, 2024, korfball fans around the world will be able to watch and enjoy this season’s ‘Korfbal League Finale’ and ‘Junior Finale’ live, with English commentaries, on www.eyecons.com.

You can register for free on www.eyecons.com to enjoy the English and Dutch live streams of these finals! More info available on www.korfballeague.nl/korfbalfinale

PKC/Vertom, the current IKF Korfball Champions League winner, is facing in this year’s final the team of DVO/Transus, in a sold out Ahoy stadium. Are you going to miss this game? Save the date and enjoy one of the best korfball experiences of the season. This is korfball!

Previously to the games streamed in Dutch, a full studio program around these two games will be also broadcasted between 20′-15′ before. The Dutch national TV public broadcaster NOS will also cover the big final.

Times and links to the English broadcast:

JUNIOR FINAL (in Dutch):

DVO/Transus A1 – Fortuna A1

Start match: 14.00h

Watch it here (live): eyecons.com/events/youth-final-dvotransus-fortuna-757

KENONZ KORFBAL LEAGUE FINAL (in English):

PKC/Vertom – DVO/Transus

Start match: 16.00h

Watch it here (live): eyecons.com/events/the-kenonz-korfbal-league-final-dvotransus-pkcvertom-english-commentary-755e

English commentaries by Mikki Olthof and Liam Woodcock.