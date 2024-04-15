Updates on the IKF’s Organisational Structure in Alignment with Strategic Goals

The IKF has recently made a series of significant changes to its leadership structure, all firmly aligned with the IKF’s strategic objectives. Over the past few months, there have been alterations in both the Executive Committee (ExCo) and the Council, as well as adjustments to the portfolios assigned to each ExCo member.

Among the most notable changes is the introduction of new members to the ExCo, with Marc Verberk being appointed as IKF Treasurer and Dean Woods nominated as Special Delegate, bringing a diversity of experiences and perspectives to the management of the IKF. Additionally, there have been portfolio reallocations, reflecting a proactive approach to governance and development, with members taking on new responsibilities to better serve the evolving needs of the organisation and the korfball community worldwide.

ExCo Members Portfolios

These structural updates underscore the IKF’s commitment to effective and adaptable governance, aimed at fostering the continued growth and development of korfball. As we progress under CEO Joana Faria’s leadership, the IKF remains dedicated to realising its strategic vision and advancing the sport of korfball on a global scale, as we work together to shape the future of korfball.