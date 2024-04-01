The 2024 U19 IKF European Korfball champions are: The Netherlands

Ten teams have been competing in Catalonia from 29 to 31 March for the IKF U19 (Open) European Korfball Championship 2024 trophy. Netherlands, Belgium, Czechia, England, Catalonia, Slovakia, Portugal, Germany, France and Hong Kong China were the participants, and one team has been playing at another level during all its matches: The Netherlands.

In today’s final against the unbeaten powerful Belgium, the Dutch players were able to perform a very good game again! Despite the strong resitance, the Dutch won 14 to 8 in the end and rightly became champions.

Czechia and England played for Bronze in the previous game, in which the Czechs never let the game out of their hands and deservedly won the bronze medal in the end (CZE 21-6 ENG).

Thanks to the Catalan Korfball Federation for organising such a wonderful tournament, and to all teams, players, coaches, managers, officials and most importantly, the volunteers, for all their hard and good work and friendship. This is korfball!

Gold Medal

Silver Medal

Bronze Medal

The final results and the final ranking

All fans around the world will be able to watch and follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and live streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …), as well as on social media on the hashtags #U19OEKC and #korfball, with the best image galleries, clips and highlights.

