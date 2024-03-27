Follow here the IKF U19 (Open) European Korfball Championship 2024 (29-31 March)

All ready in Vilanova i la Geltrú and Sitges to host this year’s IKF U19 (Open) European Korfball Championship 2024. From 29 to 31 March, the Catalan Korfball Federation (FCK) will host this always intense and exciting international youth event. Official LOC website: u19oekc.korfbal.cat

During this 3-day tournament, teams from ten countries will play a group phase the first two days, that will decide the semi-finalists and the cross-final games for places 5 to 10 and the podium on the last day.

As usual, all fans around the world will be able to watch and follow this tournament live for free on YouTube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport, with all the updated results, statistics, scorers and rankings.

Furthermore, all local spectators and foreign the supporters travelling to Catalonia will have free access to both venues, to enjoy and to cheer for their favourite teams as much as they want during all these 3 days.

UPDATE 1/4/2024 – Final report: The 2024 U19 IKF European Korfball champions are: The Netherlands

IKF Youtube live streaming playlist

*Click on the top-right icon ≣ to view all games scheduled

A place on the final podium is what all teams are playing for, but only one will be the 2024 U19 European korfball champion. Will the Dutch repeat as reign champions? Don’t miss it!

The final results

The final ranking

Where to follow

All fans around the world will be able to watch and follow this tournament live on youtube.com/ikfchannel and on www.worldkorfball.sport (with live results and live streams, statistics, scorers, play-by-play …), as well as on social media on the hashtags #U19OEKC and #korfball, with the best image galleries, clips and highlights.

You can find all this content and much more visiting the following official IKF profiles (see below):

Teams