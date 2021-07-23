IKF Europa Cup 2022 and IKF Europa Shield 2022

The IKF is happy to announce the hosts and dates of the 2022 edition of the IKF Europa Cup (First Round and Final Round) and the IKF Europa Shield.

IKF Europa Cup 2022

The IKF Europa Cup traditionally features exiting matches between the club champions of the European national korfball leagues. The IKF Europa Cup First Round normally takes place in September, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic this year’s edition will be held from 7-9 January 2022 in Kielczow, Poland. The host will be Polish Korfball Association. Eight National champions will compete for one spot in the IKF Europa Cup 2022 Final Round.

The IKF Europa Cup Final Round will be played from 10-12 February in The Netherlands (host city to be confirmed). The Royal Dutch Korfball Association will host this event. The top-7 countries of last Europa Cup Final Round in Hungary (2019) have their champion directly qualified for this event and will be joined later by the winner of the ECup First Round.

In the case there is no appointed champion due to the cancellation of the league, the National Federation can nominate a participant for this event based on sportive and objective criteria as defined by the National Federation.

IKF Europa Shield 2022

The runners-up of the biggest competitions* in Europe have been invited to compete in the IKF Europa Shield 2022. The Czech Korfball Association will welcome the participants to the city of Prostějov from 28-30 January.

* Teams from the two highest ranked countries (NED and BEL at present) are ineligible

EVENTS SITES & UPDATES:

IKF Europa Cup First Round 2022 (7-9 January) ► korfball.sport/?p=25157

IKF Europa Shield 2022 (28-30 January) ► korfball.sport/?p=25162

IKF Europa Cup 2022 (10-12 February) ► korfball.sport/?p=25160