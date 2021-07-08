webpost_ikf_congress_2021

IKF World Korfball Congress and IKF General Meeting 2021

/0 Comments/in , /by

The IKF World Korfball Congress and IKF General Meeting 2021 will be be organised from 28-30 October in Antwerp (Belgium), during the IKF European Korfball Championship A-Division. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the related travel restrictions, the Congress and AGM will be organised in a hybrid format. Online attendance options will be made available for those unable to travel to Antwerp. All invitees are required to register upfront.

This year’s Congress is named ‘Reinventing korfball; unite for the future’. There will be particular emphasis on the development of korfball along three dimensions:

– IKF & National Federations; a joint path towards the future;

– Learning Management Platform; needs & experiences;

– Korfball4; moving closer to the Olympics.

The general program is as follows:

– Thursday 28 October 13:00 – 17:00 hrs CET: IKF World Korfball Congress

– Friday 29 October      09:00 – 13:00 hrs CET: IKF World Korfball Congress

– Saturday 30 October  09:00 – 12:00 hrs CET: IKF General Meeting

Both the Congress and the General Meeting will take place in Boeckenberg Sport and Business, Grensstraat 9, 2100 Antwerp.

All/Column/Interview/Korfball News/Organisational news
ikf_Playing_Rules_Experiment_Procedure_2021_korfball

IKF Playing Rules Experiments

Organisational newsJuly 5, 2021/by
The Rules of Korfball are defined by the International Korfball Federation and must be followed by all IKF members. However,…
webpost_Updates_IKF_Events_2021_24june

Updates IKF Events 2021

Korfball NewsJune 24, 2021/by
The developments of the corona pandemic continue to influence the IKF Competition Calendar. All updates about the IKF events…
SPEL0056

Looking forward to 2021

ColumnJanuary 1, 2021/by
Only 12 months ago, we could not have imagined that the Europa Cup and Europa Shield in January would be the only two international…
webpost_Updates_IKF_Events_2021_24june

Updates IKF Events 2021

Korfball NewsJune 24, 2021/by
The developments of the corona pandemic continue to influence the IKF Competition Calendar. All updates about the IKF events…
cancelled_akc2021_webpost

IKF AKC 2021 cancelled

AsiaJanuary 25, 2021/by
The IKF EXCO has decided to cancel the IKF Asia Korfball Championship 2021. Recently, the Korea Korfball Federation informed…
instruction_videos_korfball_webpost

IKF Korfball Instruction Videos

Korfball NewsJanuary 21, 2021/by
The IKF and its Erasmus+ 2020 partners are proud to announce that the handbooks of the IKF Level I and Level II Coach Courses…
ikf_Playing_Rules_Experiment_Procedure_2021_korfball

IKF Playing Rules Experiments

Organisational newsJuly 5, 2021/by
The Rules of Korfball are defined by the International Korfball Federation and must be followed by all IKF members. However,…
SPEL0056

Looking forward to 2021

ColumnJanuary 1, 2021/by
Only 12 months ago, we could not have imagined that the Europa Cup and Europa Shield in January would be the only two international…
IKF Playing Rules Experiments ikf_Playing_Rules_Experiment_Procedure_2021_korfball