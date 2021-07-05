ikf_Playing_Rules_Experiment_Procedure_2021_korfball

IKF Playing Rules Experiments

/0 Comments/in , , /by

The Rules of Korfball are defined by the International Korfball Federation and must be followed by all IKF members. However, countries may be interested in making experiments with the rules of the game, either by experimenting with changes to existing rules or by experimenting with new rules. The IKF encourages IKF members to do so in light of game development.

Following the IKF Playing Rules Experiments Procedure, the IKF informs the IKF members about this possibility every year, after which the National Federations can request an experiment at least 6 weeks before the start of the proposed experiment.

For more information, see Playing Rules Experiments Procedure 2021.

Image: Marco Spelten
All/Column/Interview/Korfball News/Organisational news
ikf_Playing_Rules_Experiment_Procedure_2021_korfball

IKF Playing Rules Experiments

Organisational newsJuly 5, 2021/by
The Rules of Korfball are defined by the International Korfball Federation and must be followed by all IKF members. However,…
webpost_Updates_IKF_Events_2021_24june

Updates IKF Events 2021

Korfball NewsJune 24, 2021/by
The developments of the corona pandemic continue to influence the IKF Competition Calendar. All updates about the IKF events…
SPEL0056

Looking forward to 2021

ColumnJanuary 1, 2021/by
Only 12 months ago, we could not have imagined that the Europa Cup and Europa Shield in January would be the only two international…
webpost_Updates_IKF_Events_2021_24june

Updates IKF Events 2021

Korfball NewsJune 24, 2021/by
The developments of the corona pandemic continue to influence the IKF Competition Calendar. All updates about the IKF events…
cancelled_akc2021_webpost

IKF AKC 2021 cancelled

AsiaJanuary 25, 2021/by
The IKF EXCO has decided to cancel the IKF Asia Korfball Championship 2021. Recently, the Korea Korfball Federation informed…
instruction_videos_korfball_webpost

IKF Korfball Instruction Videos

Korfball NewsJanuary 21, 2021/by
The IKF and its Erasmus+ 2020 partners are proud to announce that the handbooks of the IKF Level I and Level II Coach Courses…
ikf_Playing_Rules_Experiment_Procedure_2021_korfball

IKF Playing Rules Experiments

Organisational newsJuly 5, 2021/by
The Rules of Korfball are defined by the International Korfball Federation and must be followed by all IKF members. However,…
SPEL0056

Looking forward to 2021

ColumnJanuary 1, 2021/by
Only 12 months ago, we could not have imagined that the Europa Cup and Europa Shield in January would be the only two international…
Updates IKF Events 2021 webpost_Updates_IKF_Events_2021_24june webpost_ikf_congress_2021 IKF World Korfball Congress and IKF General Meeting 2021