IKF European Korfball Tour – update November

It is with great regret that the IKF EXCO has decided to cancel the IKF European Korfball Tour (EKT) Finals 2021 in February. This following the earlier decision to cancel the IKF EKT Challenger planned for January 2021.

In close alignment with the appointed host of the event, the Royal Dutch Korfball Association (KNKV), the IKF has come to the conclusion that it is no longer sensible to continue with the preparations for the IKF EKT-Finals 2021 in The Netherlands. Looking at the current corona situation within Europe and the expectations for the months to come, it is not realistic to believe that things will improve in such a way that it is possible to successfully and safely organise the event in February.

The IKF likes to express it’s gratitude towards the KNKV for their collaboration and efforts over the last months to properly prepare the EKT-Finals in The Netherlands.

Despite of this unfortunate announcement the IKF has good hope that during the year of 2021 things will normalise and European club competitions can and will take place in 2022. You can expect more information about the European club competitions for 2021 in the first quarter of the next year.