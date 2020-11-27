Jorge Alves (POR) joins the IKF Executive Committee

The Council of the International Korfball Federation has appointed Mr Jorge Alves as a Member of the IKF Executive Committee and Chair of the IKF Development and Education Committee. Mr Alves fills the vacancy left earlier this year following the resignation of Mr Kevin Allen (ENG). Mr Alves has been appointed by the Council until the next General Meeting of the IKF in November 2021, when the position is up for election.

Jorge Alves is a seasoned korfball developer, coach, referee, and coaching and refereeing instructor. He has had a very long and extensive career as an international referee, including having refereed at 5 World Championships, 3 World Games and 18 finals of major events. Apart from this, he has also been coach of multiple teams in the Portuguese Korfball League, and of the national team of Brazil. As an educator, he has taught both referee and coach courses in Portugal and internationally. He is very familiar with both grassroots and elite development of korfball.

Jorge Alves: My passion for Korfball started on the day I first came across our sport, more than 30 years ago, and it has been increasing until today. The fundaments and values of korfball were and are the basis of my dedication and commitment, trying over the years to formally and informally contribute so that this sport develops and is recognized worldwide. I take this new challenge with the conviction I will count on the support and collaboration of korfball friends who share this passion and that we can all work together to spread our amazing sport and its values around the globe.

Jan Fransoo, IKF President: With Jorge Alves, the IKF is fortunate to onboard a seasonal korfball development professional that will give a further impetus to the growth of our sport. In our current strategic cycle, the focus is on strengthening our membership base and national federations, and Jorge will be invaluable given his extensive experience and vast network. Moreover, in the education field, Covid-19 has pulled us into the digital education world, and Jorge will play a leading role to further develop this beyond the period of the pandemic.

Mario Almeida, FPC President: Jorge Alves, over dozens of years dedicated to korfball, has performed functions and activities, both nationally and internationally, including in IKF bodies, namely training and development in the four corners of the globe, which has given him a rich experience, including from realities and cultures, very important for the direction of the development.

With the appointment of Alves, the IKF Executive Committee is again fully gender-balanced with three males and three females on board.