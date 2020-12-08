IKF Office changed headquarters

The IKF Office changed its headquarters earlier this month. Previously located in Zeist, the IKF Office now moved to the centre of the Netherlands, to the beautiful city of Utrecht.

The IKF headquarters is based at ‘De Weerelt van Sport’ (the World of Sport). An unique Office accommodation within the Netherlands where multiple sport federations and other type of sport organisations are housed. A perfect location for sport professionals to meet.

Jan Fransoo: “We are very happy with our new and inspiring Office location. ‘The World of Sport’ truly exudes sport! With this move there comes an end to a long period of being located at the Royal Dutch Korfball Association (KNKV) Office space. I sincerely would like to thank the KNKV for the hospitality over many years. I am fully confident that the arrangement made between our staff and the KNKV to meet on a biweekly basis will ensure the continuing of the smooth day-to-day working relationship.’

The new address is:

International Korfball Federation (IKF)

Orteliuslaan 1041

3528 BE Utrecht, the Netherlands

Phone number: +31 30 307 7899





