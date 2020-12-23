Morocco to host first World Beach Korfball Championship 2021

The IKF is extremely happy to announce that the first ‘IKF World Beach Korfball Championship’ will be held this summer in Nador, Morocco. The event will take place on 30th and 31st July 2021, pending a controlled Corona-19 situation. Subscription is open to all countries around the world.

The successful continental Beach World Cup events in Europe and Asia over the last few years have demonstrated that there is a real appetite amongst the nations for Beach Korfball. The IKF is now delighted to extend the format to the global stage by organising a World Championship for the first time. In a close bidding race with the Royal Dutch Korfball Association (KNKV), who as always presented a very tempting bid, the IKF Council decided to grant this prestigious event to the Moroccan Association for Korfball (MAK).

Jan Fransoo (IKF President): “As well as the beautiful Summer weather, the excellent facilities, and professional organisation, the positive impact that our mixed-gender sport has in Moroccan society has been particularly key in our decision to award the organisation of the first World Beach Korfball Championship to the city of Nador in Morocco. We are looking forward to working closely with the organisers in making this a great event with a positive impact.”

The award of this event comes months after an agreement that the Moroccan Association for Korfball and the Mediterranean Youth Association have made with the Ministry of National Education to develop korfball in schools. Younes Cherfaoui (MAK president): “We are very proud to be able to organise the IKF World Beach Korfball Championship and to present the beautiful city of Nador to the korfball world. The event comes at the perfect moment to showcase korfball and really use it as an accelerator for the further development of korfball within Morocco.”