open_call_nutritionist_March_2022b

IKF Open Call – Nutritionist

/0 Comments/in , /by

The International Korfball Federation is looking for a Nutritionist for the IKF Medical Committee. The IKF aims to spread korfball around the globe and help its 69 member countries to develop korfball on both an elite- and grassroots level. All committees actively work towards this goal, and some of the Medical Committee is now offering an exciting position for korfball enthusiasts.

Information about the position can be found here.

The application form can be found here.

The deadline to apply is 2 April 2022.

The IKF encourages anyone interested and capable to apply. If you know someone in your network that would fit the description, please don’t hesitate to refer the position to them. For more details of the IKF organisational structure, please see the IKF Organisation Chart.

All/Column/Interview/Korfball News/Organisational news
open_call_nutritionist_March_2022b

IKF Open Call – Nutritionist

Organisational newsMarch 24, 2022/by
The International Korfball Federation is looking for a Nutritionist for the IKF Medical Committee. The IKF aims to spread…
twg2022_pools

The World Games 2022 – Pools

Korfball NewsFebruary 26, 2022/by
The pools for korball competition at The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama have been published. During a live draw,…
SPEL0056

Looking forward to 2021

ColumnJanuary 1, 2021/by
Only 12 months ago, we could not have imagined that the Europa Cup and Europa Shield in January would be the only two international…
twg2022_pools

The World Games 2022 – Pools

Korfball NewsFebruary 26, 2022/by
The pools for korball competition at The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, Alabama have been published. During a live draw,…
open_call_nutritionist_March_2022b

IKF Open Call – Nutritionist

Organisational newsMarch 24, 2022/by
The International Korfball Federation is looking for a Nutritionist for the IKF Medical Committee. The IKF aims to spread…
ikf_world_ranking_8feb2022

IKF World Ranking updated

Organisational newsFebruary 9, 2022/by
The new IKF World Ranking has been updated, you can find it here: www.korfball.sport/ranking   The ranking knows…
No Russian athletes in international korfball events ukraine_flag_March2022