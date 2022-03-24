IKF Open Call – Nutritionist

The International Korfball Federation is looking for a Nutritionist for the IKF Medical Committee. The IKF aims to spread korfball around the globe and help its 69 member countries to develop korfball on both an elite- and grassroots level. All committees actively work towards this goal, and some of the Medical Committee is now offering an exciting position for korfball enthusiasts.

Information about the position can be found here.

The application form can be found here.

The deadline to apply is 2 April 2022.

The IKF encourages anyone interested and capable to apply. If you know someone in your network that would fit the description, please don’t hesitate to refer the position to them. For more details of the IKF organisational structure, please see the IKF Organisation Chart.