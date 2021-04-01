IKF U21 Korfball World Cup 2021

The IKF is happy to announce the IKF U21 Korfball World Cup (KWC) 2021, which will be hosted by the Fédération Korfbal France in Saint-Étienne. The event will be held from 24 September till 26 September, with a possibility to start on the evening of 23 September in case the number of subscribed teams is very high. Subscription is open for all IKF members.

The IKF U21 KWC 2021 is being organised as alternative for the IKF U21 World Korfball Championship 2021, that had to be cancelled due to the corona situation. The IKF KWC is a standalone event with no direct relationship to the regular IKF U21 Competition Calendar. Participation is not connected to the IKF World Ranking. The main aim of this event is to give as many countries as possible the opportunity to offer their U21 age group the possibility to compete in an international event in the year of 2021.

The exact tournament set up will depend on the number of subscribed teams but it is anticipated to be in line with the tournament set up of the IKF U19 World Korfball Championship, having multiple games during one day.

Although the outlook for September regarding the corona virus situation in Europe currently looks positive, it may be clear that the health of everyone involved will always have the highest priority. Therefore the IKF will closely monitor the developments of the corona situation in the coming months together with the host country. In the middle of June formal evaluation is planned to decide up on the continuation of the event.