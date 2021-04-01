post_image_u21kwc2021

IKF U21 Korfball World Cup 2021

/0 Comments/in , /by

The IKF is happy to announce the IKF U21 Korfball World Cup (KWC) 2021, which will be hosted by the Fédération Korfbal France in Saint-Étienne. The event will be held from 24 September till 26 September, with a possibility to start on the evening of 23 September in case the number of subscribed teams is very high. Subscription is open for all IKF members.

The IKF U21 KWC 2021 is being organised as alternative for the IKF U21 World Korfball Championship 2021, that had to be cancelled due to the corona situation. The IKF KWC is a standalone event with no direct relationship to the regular IKF U21 Competition Calendar. Participation is not connected to the IKF World Ranking. The main aim of this event is to give as many countries as possible the opportunity to offer their U21 age group the possibility to compete in an international event in the year of 2021.

The exact tournament set up will depend on the number of subscribed teams but it is anticipated to be in line with the tournament set up of the IKF U19 World Korfball Championship, having multiple games during one day.

Although the outlook for September regarding the corona virus situation in Europe currently looks positive, it may be clear that the health of everyone involved will always have the highest priority. Therefore the IKF will closely monitor the developments of the corona situation in the coming months together with the host country. In the middle of June formal evaluation is planned to decide up on the continuation of the event.

All/Column/Interview/Korfball News/Organisational news
webpost_Updates_IKF_Events_2021

Updates IKF Events 2021

Korfball NewsFebruary 4, 2021/by
The developments of the corona pandemic continue to influence the IKF Competition Calendar. All updates about the IKF events…
cancelled_akc2021_webpost

IKF AKC 2021 cancelled

AsiaJanuary 25, 2021/by
The IKF EXCO has decided to cancel the IKF Asia Korfball Championship 2021. Recently, the Korea Korfball Federation informed…
instruction_videos_korfball_webpost

IKF Korfball Instruction Videos

Korfball NewsJanuary 21, 2021/by
The IKF and its Erasmus+ 2020 partners are proud to announce that the handbooks of the IKF Level I and Level II Coach Courses…
SPEL0056

Looking forward to 2021

ColumnJanuary 1, 2021/by
Only 12 months ago, we could not have imagined that the Europa Cup and Europa Shield in January would be the only two international…
webpost_Updates_IKF_Events_2021

Updates IKF Events 2021

Korfball NewsFebruary 4, 2021/by
The developments of the corona pandemic continue to influence the IKF Competition Calendar. All updates about the IKF events…
cancelled_akc2021_webpost

IKF AKC 2021 cancelled

AsiaJanuary 25, 2021/by
The IKF EXCO has decided to cancel the IKF Asia Korfball Championship 2021. Recently, the Korea Korfball Federation informed…
instruction_videos_korfball_webpost

IKF Korfball Instruction Videos

Korfball NewsJanuary 21, 2021/by
The IKF and its Erasmus+ 2020 partners are proud to announce that the handbooks of the IKF Level I and Level II Coach Courses…
SPEL0056

Looking forward to 2021

ColumnJanuary 1, 2021/by
Only 12 months ago, we could not have imagined that the Europa Cup and Europa Shield in January would be the only two international…
web_ikf_utrech_new_headquarters_front_Dec2020

IKF Office changed headquarters

Organisational newsDecember 8, 2020/by
The IKF Office changed its headquarters earlier this month. Previously located in Zeist, the IKF Office now moved to the…
erasmus_2021_grant_v1

IKF Erasmus+ Sport Grant 2021

Organisational newsNovember 6, 2020/by
The IKF is proud to announce that its Erasmus+ Sport 2021 application has been selected for funding by the European Commission.…
Former IKF Secetary General Ton Marteijn passes away at age 93 Ton Marteijn - wide