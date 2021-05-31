IKF and MIKASA renew sponsor partnership

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) and Mikasa Corporation are delighted to announce the renewal of their long-lasting partnership. A relationship that already exceeds two decades.

IKF and MIKASA have collaborated in the development of korfball, in particular with a continued development by MIKASA in match balls of the highest quality, and a distribution structure that provides increasing global access.

An important part of the agreement is that the MIKASA K5 shall remain the IKF’s official ball. This means that the MIKASA K5 will continue to retain its exclusive status at all IKF events and IKF development activities. The extensive positive experiences of athletes worldwide with the MIKASA K5, both at elite and at grassroots levels, has played an important role for the IKF in extending the partnership.

Mr Jan Fransoo, IKF president is extremely happy with the new agreement: “We value the long-term relationship with a quality brand like MIKASA. The excellent characteristics of the K5 ball and the support of many years provided by MIKASA to the IKF events and development activities provide us with confidence of further growth in the years to come. We would like to thank Mr Saeki for the confidence placed in the IKF with the extension of our partnership.”

Mr Yuji Saeki, President and CEO of Mikasa Corporation comments: “Mikasa Corporation is extremely honoured with the extension of our partnership with IKF and with the opportunity to contribute to their korfball events as well as the long-term growth of korfball in the world.”

The IKF is looking forward to further collaboration with MIKASA for many more years to come!

* Mikasa Corporation is a Japanese sports equipment and athletic goods company that is specialised in equipment for ball games. The balls manufactured by MIKASA for sports football, korfball, basketball, volleyball, waterpolo and handball are often used for official matches, games and competitions. https://mikasasports.co.jp/e/company/