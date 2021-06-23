ikf_header_webpost_friendlymatch_26june2021

IKF Friendly International Matches

/0 Comments/in , , /by

On 26 June the national senior teams of Belgium and The Netherlands will play a friendly international match in light of the 100-year anniversary of the Royal Belgium Korfball Association. The Royal Belgium Korfball Association, in alignment with the Royal Dutch Korfball Association, requested the IKF to recognise their match as an official friendly international match. All fans around the world can watch and enjoy this game live for free here below or visiting IKF’s Youtube channel (click here).

Like the two mentioned National Federations, all IKF members can request the IKF to recognise a friendly international match against another IKF member country. Organising an official friendly match adds to the status of the match and furthermore can add a limited number of ranking points to the IKF World Ranking. It is therefore that the IKF very much encourage National Federations to officialise their friendly matches and like this increase the visibility and status of the matches that are being played outside of official IKF competition.

To be able to achieve an official status and be registered, friendly matches should be organised and played according to the requirements defined in the Friendly International Match Guidelines. Furthermore, they need to be compliant with the IKF Competition Regulations and the Rules of Korfball.

An official friendly international match can be requested by using the request form, which should be supported by both national federations. All players must be eligible to play according to the IKF Competition Regulations and the referees will be appointed in alignment with the IKF Referee Committee.

All/Column/Interview/Korfball News/Organisational news
webpost_Updates_IKF_Events_2021_24june

Updates IKF Events 2021

Korfball NewsJune 24, 2021/by
The developments of the corona pandemic continue to influence the IKF Competition Calendar. All updates about the IKF events…
SPEL0056

Looking forward to 2021

ColumnJanuary 1, 2021/by
Only 12 months ago, we could not have imagined that the Europa Cup and Europa Shield in January would be the only two international…
webpost_Updates_IKF_Events_2021_24june

Updates IKF Events 2021

Korfball NewsJune 24, 2021/by
The developments of the corona pandemic continue to influence the IKF Competition Calendar. All updates about the IKF events…
cancelled_akc2021_webpost

IKF AKC 2021 cancelled

AsiaJanuary 25, 2021/by
The IKF EXCO has decided to cancel the IKF Asia Korfball Championship 2021. Recently, the Korea Korfball Federation informed…
instruction_videos_korfball_webpost

IKF Korfball Instruction Videos

Korfball NewsJanuary 21, 2021/by
The IKF and its Erasmus+ 2020 partners are proud to announce that the handbooks of the IKF Level I and Level II Coach Courses…
SPEL0056

Looking forward to 2021

ColumnJanuary 1, 2021/by
Only 12 months ago, we could not have imagined that the Europa Cup and Europa Shield in January would be the only two international…
web_ikf_utrech_new_headquarters_front_Dec2020

IKF Office changed headquarters

Organisational newsDecember 8, 2020/by
The IKF Office changed its headquarters earlier this month. Previously located in Zeist, the IKF Office now moved to the…
IKF and MIKASA renew sponsor partnership mikasa_official_exclusive_ball_supplier_korfball[9487] webpost_Updates_IKF_Events_2021_24june Updates IKF Events 2021