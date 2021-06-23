IKF Friendly International Matches

On 26 June the national senior teams of Belgium and The Netherlands will play a friendly international match in light of the 100-year anniversary of the Royal Belgium Korfball Association. The Royal Belgium Korfball Association, in alignment with the Royal Dutch Korfball Association, requested the IKF to recognise their match as an official friendly international match. All fans around the world can watch and enjoy this game live for free here below or visiting IKF’s Youtube channel (click here).

Like the two mentioned National Federations, all IKF members can request the IKF to recognise a friendly international match against another IKF member country. Organising an official friendly match adds to the status of the match and furthermore can add a limited number of ranking points to the IKF World Ranking. It is therefore that the IKF very much encourage National Federations to officialise their friendly matches and like this increase the visibility and status of the matches that are being played outside of official IKF competition.

To be able to achieve an official status and be registered, friendly matches should be organised and played according to the requirements defined in the Friendly International Match Guidelines. Furthermore, they need to be compliant with the IKF Competition Regulations and the Rules of Korfball.

An official friendly international match can be requested by using the request form, which should be supported by both national federations. All players must be eligible to play according to the IKF Competition Regulations and the referees will be appointed in alignment with the IKF Referee Committee.