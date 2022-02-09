IKF World Ranking updated

The new IKF World Ranking has been updated, you can find it here: www.korfball.sport/ranking

The ranking knows little changes in comparison with the World Ranking of last year. Due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the ranking criteria for the cycle 2020/2023 have been adjusted by the IKF Council. This following the altered competition calendar and inequity of number of continental IKF events in the regular 4-year cycle. In the last two years it has only been possible to organise events in Europe.

The adjustments in the ranking criteria ensure that all European events will have an impact in the world ranking but at the same time European countries will not have an advantage compared with countries from other continents.

To ensure the above the two European Korfball Championships in 2021 (including the EKC Round 1 in Ukraine 2019) and the European World Korfball Championship Qualifiers in 2022 will be combined as one to obtain points for the world ranking. The overall classification will be the result from the average of the classifications in both European events and will be included in the world ranking points of 2022.

The five European countries participating in The World Games already qualified for the World Championship with their result at the IKF European Korfball Championship in Antwerp. Therefore, they will not participate in the EU WKC Qualifiers in 2022 and consequently earn their ranking points directly from the EKC A 2021 classification.