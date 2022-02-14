IKF Open Call – Olympic Format Taskforce

The International Korfball Federation is looking for new members for the new IKF Olympic Format Taskforce.

The Olympic Format taskforce is aimed at helping IKF to determine which of the new Korfball formats, with a smaller number of players compared to traditional Korfball8, has the largest chance of broad appeal among athletes, fans, National and Regional Federations, and sponsors with the ultimate goal of appealing to the IOC for possible inclusion in the Olympic program. The objectives of this taskforce are to analyse the various small Korfball formats like Beach4, Urban4, Indoor4 (mono post /2 post) in a methodical way via pre-agreed criteria) to reach a well-balanced decision on which format to recommend to IKF in becoming IKF’s poster child for its Olympic ambitions.

The IKF encourages anyone interested and capable to apply. If you or anyone you know would fit the description, please don’t hesitate to apply and refer the position to them. For more details of the IKF organisational structure, please see the IKF Organisation Chart. All positions are volunteer (unpaid) positions. Initial appointments are for a two-year period, with the possibility to have this extended.

The positions are:

Olympic Format Taskforce Member – Commercial, Sponsor & Media Appeal and Fan Engagement

More information here (16 – IKF Open Vacancies)

Application form here

Application deadline: 8 March 2022

Olympic Format Taskforce Member – Project Manager

More information here (16 – IKF Open Vacancies)

Application form here

Application deadline: 8 March 2022

Olympic Format Taskforce Member – Competition Format, Rules, Athletes and Scaling

More information here (16 – IKF Open Vacancies)

Application form here

Application deadline: 8 March 2022