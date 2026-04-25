Korfball Included in the Sports Programme for The World Games 2029

The 13th edition of The World Games will take place in July 2029 in Karlsruhe, Germany. This is the second time the city—on the banks of the Rhine in Baden-Württemberg—will host The World Games and the third time overall that the event returns to Germany.

Korfball returns, continuing a legacy of thirty years of participation, and will be present at The World Games for the 12th consecutive time.

The 2029 edition of The World Games will welcome around 4,000 world-class athletes from more than 110 countries and regions to compete in their respective disciplines.

Following an announcement of the Sports Programme by the International World Games Association (IWGA) today, 25th March, Korfball players from around the globe will be among them. Which specific disciplines to be included will be decided at a later date.

The World Games is hugely significant for Korfball and the IKF welcomes, with pleasure, the continued support of our friends and colleagues at the International World Games Association.

We are delighted that this long history of collaboration continues today with Jan Fransoo’s election as IWGA Vice President. Having served two terms on the Executive Committee, Jan’s appointment to Vice President is a proud moment for the IKF and a testament to our ongoing work together,

Through participation in The World Games 2029 the International Korfball Federation plans to continue our strategy of increased global awareness and participation in Korfball. We also look forward to many more beautiful matches and moments of skill as the world’s best teams face off against each other for those rare World Games medals.

2025 Editions

In 2025, in Chengdu, China, an extremely strong team from the Netherlands took home the Korfball Gold in 2025 following victory over their long-term rivals from Belgium. On the beach in Chengdu, in an incredible climax Chinese Taipei took home the first ever Gold Medal in Beach Korfball following an incredible long-range buzzer beater to break Dutch hearts.

Who will take home the medals from Karlsruhe, 2029? We can’t wait to find out!