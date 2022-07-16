Limited IKF livestream coverage of medal matches

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) continues to provide coverage from The World Games 2022 to fans throughout the world. If you aren’t already, make sure you’re following the official IKF social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Due to the fact that the IKF is not the rightsholder of The World Games footage, there will be livestream restrictions (commonly known as geo-blocking) for certain countries. In countries where TV stations and broadcasters have acquired the rights to The World Games 2022 the IKF unfortunately is not allowed to provide a livestream of the medal matches.

We understand that this is disappointing for fans in the following countries and regions:

Algeria, Argentina, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chad, Chile, Chinese Taipei, Colombia, Comoros Island, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Mexico, Middle East, Morocco, Nicaragua, North Africa, Oman, Palestinian, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay, USA, Venezuela and Yemen.

If you live in one of the regions impacted you should check with your national broadcaster to see if they will cover the korfball finals.

China v Suriname

Germany v Chinese Taipei

UPDATE: Korfball fans in Germany are able to watch the Bronze medal match Live on Sport1

Netherlands v Belgium

UPDATE: Korfball fans in Belgium will be able to watch the match live on Sporza’s website.

The World Games is a multi-sport event staged every four years by the International World Games Association, organised with the support of the International Olympic Committee. The 11th edition of The World Games will be held in Birmingham, Alabama, USA, 7-17 July 2022. 3,600 athletes from 34 sports and over 100 countries will take part in The World Games.

