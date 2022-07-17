Jones appointed to final of The World Games 2022

Steve Jones (GBR) has been appointed as the referee for the final of The World Games 2022 in Birmingham, USA, between Belgium and Netherlands.

On Sunday (Jul, 17 2022) at 2pm (GMT-5) the final of the International World Games Association korfball competition will take place between Belgium and Netherlands at the BJCC Convention Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

Great Britain referee Steve Jones, was first appointed as an IKF referee in 2003 and has taken charge of multiple international finals in recent years including the European Championship final in 2018 and 2021, and the World Championships final in 2011 and 2019.

Steve will be assisted in Sunday’s final by Carlos Faria (POR) as assistant referee, and Dan-Lin Haung (TPE) and Lukas Pazourek (CZE) as reserve referees.

The World Games is a multi-sport event staged every four years by the International World Games Association, organised with the support of the International Olympic Committee. The 11th edition of The World Games will be held in Birmingham, Alabama, USA, 7-17 July 2022. 3,600 athletes from 34 sports and over 100 countries will take part in The World Games.

