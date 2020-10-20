Open Call – IKF Marketing and Communication Committee

Help the world to fall in love with korfball!

Do you love korfball? Do you have skills as a communicator? Would you like to help take our sport to a new level globally?

The International Korfball Federation (IKF) is looking for volunteers to assist in our marketing and communication activities. We want to raise korfball’s worldwide profile and visibility, and if you have communication skills, ideas you want to share, and are willing to be part of an exciting new team, we want to hear from you.

You will play a part in developing and delivering a new marketing strategy, one that will help the world to fall in love with korfball. You will play a key part in generating increased attention to take our sport to where it deserves to be, greatly increasing exposure to a new generation of players and fans around the world.

Our sport has a fantastic story to tell, and with your help, we are going to bring that story to a huge new audience.

We want to develop korfball’s existing relations with our partners, establish new connections with external organisations and use those relationships, and our own worldwide community, to promote korfball globally.

We are looking for volunteers who are:

Skilled communicators

Creative marketers

Capable project managers

Competent in English, and at least one other language.

Keen digital marketers

Sensitive to different cultures and people

Positive, enthusiastic and hard working.

About the IKF Marketing Communication Committee (MarCom)

The IKF MarCom is charged with developing korfball’s worldwide image, including:

Advice on policy development and strategic planning

Creating, publishing and overseeing content for IKF social media channels (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram) and websites

Webcasting official IKF tournaments

Promoting and marketing IKF events and activities

Establishing relations with sponsors and other third parties.

If you love korfball and want to share that love with the rest of the world, please send an email with your contact details, CV and a letter of introduction to office@ikf.org before 20 November, or for further information, contact Anita Derks (anita.derks@ikf.org).