World Korfball Community makes pledge towards Olympic inclusion

A total of 48 member countries of the IKF have made commitments on their specific contribution to help the IKF reach its aim of Olympic inclusion. The commitments are all aimed towards 2027, when the IKF aims to have further increased the number of countries with well-governed national organisations with korfball at all age groups. The countries include well-established national korfball organisations, like those from the world’s four strongest countries the Netherlands, Belgium, Chinese Taipei, and China, but also young national organisations, such as those in Argentina, Brazil, Cote d’Ivoire, Morocco, Thailand, and Indonesia. Commitments are diverse such as setting up youth leagues in multiple age groups, to joining regional multisport games.

IKF Executive Committee member Jorge Alves (POR), responsible for the Federation’s Development program, has been leading the effort to make at least 40 IKF member countries make the Pledge, and well exceeded this target number. “It is critical that every one of our national organisations realizes they can play a role to help realize our Olympic dream. The IKF’s development program will now be further aligned with these specific commitments, helping specifically our smaller member organisations help realise their commitment.”

Further, many of the stronger and larger national organisations, like those in the Netherlands, England, Belgium, and Chinese Taipei have committed to helping other countries realise their dreams, supporting the IKF Development program. In some regions, countries have also committed to regional multilateral collaboration programs, such as the central European countries Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, and the countries in the SEA Games region.

The pledges were signed on the occasion of the IKF World Korfball Congress that was held in hybrid format in Antwerp, Belgium. At the Congress the IKF also announced the creation of a Covid-19 Recovery Fund, aimed at supporting member organisations that have suffered disproportionately from the consequences of Covi-19. In many countries, korfball activities have been banned for extended periods of time, severely affecting korfball participation.



Photos by Marco Spelten