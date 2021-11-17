The Asociacion Peruana de Korfball (Peru) joins IKF

At the General Meeting held on October 30 in Antwerp (BEL), the Asociacion Peruana de Korfball (AKOPE) joined the IKF as Associate Member. Korfball was introduced to Peru three years ago with the help of the Argentinian Korfball Aassocation, and since then AKOPE President Javier Rojas Durand has been working to develop korfball. Due to the pandemic, the first initiatives, in particular courses, have been held online, but currently korfball is being played in a number of schools. Mr Rojas Durand is an experienced sports developer, having previous introduced handball to Peru, and now focusing on our sport. Mr Jan Fransoo met with Mr Rojas Durand in 2019 during a visit to Lima, and is confident in the leadership of AKOPE to develop into a strong association in the Latin American country.

Since Belarus withdrew from the IKF at the General Meeting due to difficulties to develop korfball, the IKF currently still counts 69 member countries.