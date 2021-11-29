Invitations for the IKF EU World Korfball Championship Qualifiers 2022 have been sent to all IKF EU Members, with exception of Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Netherlands and Portugal, who are already qualified for the IKF World Korfball Championship 2023.

The two IKF EU World Korfball Championship Qualifiers come instead of the original planned IKF European Korfball Championship and offers the European senior teams to qualify for the IKF World Korfball Championship 2023 in Chinese Taipei. Depending on the number of countries participating in the IKF EU WKC Qualifiers and the final call of the IKF Council regarding the number of participating teams for the IKF WKC 2023, the total number of qualification spots will be decided. Most likely there will be either six (three per Qualifier) or four (two per Qualifier) WKC spots to play for.

The two events will be hosted Czech Korfball Association and Developing Sport Federation of Turkey. The IKF EU WKC Qualifier -A will be held from 17 October till 22 October in Czech Republic, host city to be confirmed. The IKF EU WKC Qualifier – B will be held from 31 October till 5 November in Antalya, Turkey.