Updates IKF Events 2022

The developments of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to influence the IKF Competition Calendar. All updates about the IKF events of 2022 can be found on this page, which will be updated regularly.

IKF Europa Cup First Round (7-9 January, Poland)

The IKF, in close collaboration with the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and the participants of the IKF Europa Cup First Round, has taken the painful decision to cancel the event. The current Covid-19 situation in Europe with the increasing number of positive cases and the uncertainty about the effects of the new omicron variant on possible extra (travel) restrictions has been the key of this decision. The IKF will now appoint the final participant of the IKF Europa Cup Final Round based on the IKF Europa Cup results over the last 5 years.

The IKF would like to thank the Polish Korfball Federation and specially the LOC for all their efforts to prepare the hosting of this event.

IKF Europa Shield 2022 (28-30 January, Czech Republic)

The IKF, in close alignment with the involved club teams and LOC, has decided to make the final decision about the continuation of this event late December 2021. This has been decided during a joint video meeting with all involved parties, in which the current Covid-19 developments and their impact on the tournament were discussed.

IKF Europa Cup Final Round (10-12 February, The Netherlands)

For now this even is scheduled to take place as planned. Just like with the other events the IKF will align the continuation of the event with the LOC and participants, taking into consideration the developments of the pandemic in the weeks to come.