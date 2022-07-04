header_web_podium_u17kwc2022b

NED, BEL & TPE filled the U17 Korfball World Cup 2022 podium

The 22nd U17 Korfball World Cup has finished after two intense and exciting days of competition. From 2 to 3 July in Eindhoven’s Sportvenue De Vijfkamp, eleven national U17 teams started playing in two different groups, which leaded to a 2nd day of crossing and final games that determined the following final ranking:

1st – Netherlands
2nd – Belgium
3rd – Chinese Taipei
4th – Czech Republic
5th – Catalonia (Fair-play award)
6th – England
7th – Germany
8th – Slovakia
9th – Portugal
10th – Malaysia
11th – Hungary

The live streams of all matches were available for free on IKF Youtube channel: youtube.com/ikfchannel

All the results, live scores, statistics, play-by-play and other related info were available at the official website and social profiles of the tournament:

Official website: www.u17kwc.com
Facebook: facebook.com/U17KWC
Twitter: twitter.com/U17KWC
– Instagram: instagram.com/U17KWC

u17kwc2022_pools_korfball

This event was organised by KNKV, DSC, Rust Roest, PSV and patronized by IKF. Congratulations to all people, clubs and volunteers that made possible this successful event. 

