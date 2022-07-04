NED, BEL & TPE filled the U17 Korfball World Cup 2022 podium

The 22nd U17 Korfball World Cup has finished after two intense and exciting days of competition. From 2 to 3 July in Eindhoven’s Sportvenue De Vijfkamp, eleven national U17 teams started playing in two different groups, which leaded to a 2nd day of crossing and final games that determined the following final ranking:

1st – Netherlands

2nd – Belgium

3rd – Chinese Taipei

4th – Czech Republic

5th – Catalonia (Fair-play award)

6th – England

7th – Germany

8th – Slovakia

9th – Portugal

10th – Malaysia

11th – Hungary

This event was organised by KNKV, DSC, Rust Roest, PSV and patronized by IKF. Congratulations to all people, clubs and volunteers that made possible this successful event.

