NED, BEL & TPE filled the U17 Korfball World Cup 2022 podium
The 22nd U17 Korfball World Cup has finished after two intense and exciting days of competition. From 2 to 3 July in Eindhoven’s Sportvenue De Vijfkamp, eleven national U17 teams started playing in two different groups, which leaded to a 2nd day of crossing and final games that determined the following final ranking:
1st – Netherlands
2nd – Belgium
3rd – Chinese Taipei
4th – Czech Republic
5th – Catalonia (Fair-play award)
6th – England
7th – Germany
8th – Slovakia
9th – Portugal
10th – Malaysia
11th – Hungary
This event was organised by KNKV, DSC, Rust Roest, PSV and patronized by IKF. Congratulations to all people, clubs and volunteers that made possible this successful event.