Where to watch The World Games 2022

The excitement is building ahead of the opening day of the korfball competition. National teams and IKF officials are already in Birmingham, Alabama, USA, to participate from 13 to 17 July 2022 at the The World Games 2022, a huge multi-sport event with more than 3,600 athletes from 34 sports and over 100 countries.

The World Games started with an amazing opening ceremony at the impressive Protective Stadium on Thursday evening (July 7th), and the spirit of the Olympics is again all around the athletes village. For korfball players The World Games are a unique and unforgettable experience.

Watch Live – Don’t miss any of the action

All the korfball matches at The World Games will be available to watch for free on the IKF live streaming service available on www.worldkorfball.sport and the IKF YouTube channel.

Matches on the final day are also available on The World Games website or on the Olympic Channel.

Match Schedule

You can follow the scores and match information Live through IKF World Korfball data website. The full fixture list is also available here.

The World Games is a multi-sport event staged every four years by the International World Games Association and organised with the support of the International Olympic Committee.

We invite you to follow this korfball event 24/7 on IKF social media channels with the best moments, images, videos, highlights and latest information.

