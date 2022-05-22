All-African Korfball Championships to be held in Ivory Coast and Zambia

IKF Africa today held its general meeting. In an online setting, 8 out of the 10 national korfball organizations in Africa were present, and elected Mr Tarirai Chadebah (ZIM) as their new President. Mr Younes Cherfaoui (MAR) was elected as Vice-President for the North Region, while Mr Kaluba Kangwa (ZAM) was elected as Vice-President for the South Region. Mr Nana Simplice (CMR) was elected as Secretary General. Mrs Dr Florence Gitau and Mrs Ottilia Kurebwaseka (ZIM) complete the IKF Africa Executive Committee.

In the meeting, it was also announced that the All-African Championships will be held across two different locations, allowing for the highest possible participation in the two main korfball clusters. Abidjan (CIV) will host the All-African Championship for the North Region, with all countries in ANOCA Zones 1-4 invited to take part. The event’s tentative dates ar 21-24 September 2022. Lusaka (Zambia) will host the All-African Championship for the South Region, with all countries in ANOCA Zones 5-7 invited to take part. This event is scheduled 11-13 November 2022. The hosting decisions are subject to the hosting contracts between the IKF and the national korfball organizations of Ivory Coast and Zambia being confirmed and signed in due course.

Over the past quadrennial, the IKF and IKF Africa’s focus has been on further strenghtening the existing national organization on the continent. Development is hence an important part of the strategy of IKF Africa, supported by the IKF Development Committee. In the meeting, IKF Development and Education Committee Chair Jorge Alves (POR) announced that preceeding both championships, education activities for coaching and refereeing will be organized so that the presence of countries can be leveraged.

The meeting also confirmed the composition of the highly important IKF Africa Development and Education Committee. The IKF Africa DEC’s Vice-Chair will be Mr Anthony Amekudzi (GHA), and he will be joined on the committee by three very successful korfball developers on the continent, namely Mr Eric Abale (CIV), Mrs Sophie Kathewera (MAW), and Ms Ilham Teidj (MAR).

IKF President Jan Fransoo attended the meeting and guided the proceedings. He wished all newly elected officials good luck and lots of success in the execution of their important responsibilities.