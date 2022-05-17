header_aokc_2022

IKF Asia-Oceania Korfball Championship allocated to Korfball Association of Thailand

The IKF Council is happy to announce the host, location and dates for the IKF Asia-Oceania Korfball Championship 2022. The hosting of this event has been awarded to the Korfball Association of Thailand (KAT). The KAT became an IKF Member in 2019, and has shown tremendous development of korfball in Thailand in recent years, despite the challenging circumstances due to the pandemic. Their efforts to promote and develop korfball in Thailand lead to the awarding of the IKF World Korfball Award – Best Grassroots Development in 2019.

The IKF Council is confident that KAT will do a great job hosting the 11th edition of the IKF Asia-Oceania Korfball Championship 2022. The event will be held in Pattaya City, in the Chonburi Province, from 26 November – 3 December.

All National Federations from Asia and Oceania will receive the invitation letter and entry forms for this event later this week.

All updates of the IKF Asia-Oceania Korfball Championship 2022 will be published on the event page (link to be added).

