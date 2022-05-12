header_open_call_coordinator_May_2022

IKF Open Call – IKF Coordinating Officer

The International Korfball Federation is looking for Coordinating Officers for IKF Events. The IKF aims to spread korfball around the globe and help its 69 member countries to develop korfball on both an elite- and grassroots level. The IKF Events play a big part in this aim, and the IKF is offering an exciting position in the organisation of these events for korfball enthusiasts.

Information about the position can be found here.

The application form can be found here.

The deadline to apply is 31 May 2022.

The IKF encourages anyone interested and capable to apply. If you know someone in your network that would fit the description, please don’t hesitate to refer the position to them. For more details of the IKF organisational structure, please see the IKF Organisation Chart.

