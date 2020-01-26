Bec KC is the champion of the IKF Europa Shield 2020!

The English Bec Korfball Club repeats as champion in this 2020 edition of the IKF Europa Shield after beating the Catalan CK Vallparadís in today’s final. The German KV Adler Rauxel was able to win the Czech Brno KK in an intense and tight Bronze medal game.

From 24 to 26 January 2020 the IKF Europa Shield 2020 has been taking place in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany. During this 3-day tournament, eight club teams from seven European countries were competing to win this year’s edition organized by Korfball Deutschland.

Let’s celebrate another exciting and intense IKF Europa Shield and the great organisation of the local club TuS Schildgen. Congratulations to all participants, officials and volunteers for their enthusiasm and collaboration in such a great event.

This is the IKF Europa Shield 2020 final ranking:

1st place: Bec KC (ENG)

2nd place: CK Vallparadís (CAT)

3rd place: KV Adler Rauxel (GER)

4th place: Brno KK (CZE)

5th place: TuS Schildgen (GER)

6th place: Kocaeli University (TUR)

7th place: GD Bons Dias (POR)

8th place: KS Defenders (POL)

All games can be watched again on IKF Youtube live streaming channel with all the statistics, results, scorers and rankings on www.worldkorfball.sport

DAY 3 Final results (Sunday 26.1.2020)

