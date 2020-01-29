IKF Referee List 2020 published

As per usual, all national federations were asked at the end of last year to nominate referees for the IKF Referee List 2020. The IKF Referee Committee has reviewed the nominations and finalized the IKF Referee List 2020. This year, all federations were offered the possibility to nominate referees for beach korfball refereeing, as separate category. Furthermore, the IKF Referee Committee wishes to support the development of talented referees that are not on the international level yet but have a promising potential to get there. Therefore, all federations were asked to identify their talented referees and nominate them as IKF Talent Referees if deemed desirable.

This year’s list contains a total of 67 IKF Referees, 11 IKF Beach Korfball Referees and 11 IKF Talent Referees, with a total of 23 countries represented. The IKF is very happy to see more and more countries focusing on referee development and nominating their best referees for the IKF Referee List 2020. The list can be found here.

(c) Header image: korfbalfoto.nl