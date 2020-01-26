IKF Europa Shield 2020: Final games review (Day 3)

From 24 to 26 January 2020 the IKF Europa Shield 2020 is taking place in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany. During this 3-day tournament, eight club teams from seven European countries are competing to win this year’s edition organized by Korfball Deutschland. The last winner was the English Bec Korfball Club. There has been three different champions in the last 4 years and all korfball fans know that everything can happen in this exciting and unpredictable tournament.

All games can be watched live through IKF Youtube live streaming channel with all the statistics, results, scorers and rankings on ► www.worldkorfball.sport and on IKF social media profiles on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. More info & tournament rules can be found on ► www.korfball.sport/?p=20545

On this post you will find updated reviews with results, live game videos, links and images of the final games of this tournament (Day 3).

DAY 3 (Sunday 26.1.2020)

Follow the #ESHIELD2020 on social media!

Follow all the tournament on IKF official channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

► facebook.com/korfball.org

► twitter.com/korfball

► instagram.com/korfball_org

► facebook.com/eshield2020 (LOC)

► instagram.com/eshield2020 (LOC)

Image gallery

By Marco Spelten, Gertrude de Vries and Erik Spelten: actionphotography.nl – korfbalfoto.nl

Day 3