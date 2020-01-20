The IKF Europa Shield 2020 starts next Friday!
From 24 to 26 January 2020 the IKF Europa Shield 2020 will take place in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany. During this 3-day tournament, eight club teams from seven European countries will be competing to win this year’s edition organized by Korfball Deutschland. The last winner was the English Bec Korfball Club. There has been three different champions in the last 4 years and all korfball fans know that everything can happen in this exciting and unpredictable tournament.
All games can be watched live through IKF Youtube live streaming channel with all the statistics, results, scorers and rankings on ► www.worldkorfball.sport and on IKF social media profiles on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. More info & tournament rules can be found on ► www.korfball.sport/?p=20545
On this post you will find updated reviews with results, live game videos, links and images of the each competition day (group phase + crossings + final games).
PARTICIPANTS (Group phase ranking pools):
|POOL A – Points
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Total
|Position
|Bec Korfball Club (ENG)
|0
|0
|+0
|1st
|Club Korfbal Vallparadís (CAT)
|0
|0
|+0
|2nd
|Grupo Desportivo dos Bons Dias (POR)
|0
|0
|+0
|3rd
|TuS Schildgen 1932 e.V. (GER)
|0
|0
|+0
|4th
|POOL B – Points
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Total
|Position
|KV Adler Rauxel e.V. (GER)
|0
|0
|+0
|1st
|Brno Korfbal Klub (CZE)
|0
|0
|+0
|2nd
|Kocaeli University Sport Club (TUR)
|0
|0
|+0
|3rd
|KS Defenders Korfball Wroclaw (POL)
|0
|0
|+0
|4th
#ESHIELD2020 Match Schedule
DAY 1 (Friday 24.1.2020)
|Time
|Pool
|Teams
|Result
|Video/Stats
|17:00
|B
|KS Defenders (POL) – Brno KK (CZE)
|0-0
|📺 / 📊
|18:05
|A
|TuS Schildgen (GER) – CK Vallparadís (CAT)
|0-0
|📺 / 📊
|19:50
|A
|KV Adler Rauxel (GER) – Kocaeli Univ. (TUR)
|0-0
|📺 / 📊
|20:55
|B
|GDD Bons Dias (POR) – Bec KC (ENG)
|0-0
|📺 / 📊
DAY 2 (Saturday 25.1.2020)
|Time
|Pool
|Teams
|Result
|Video/Stats
|9:45
|B
|Brno KK (CZE) – Kocaeli Univ. (TUR)
|0-0
|📺 / 📊
|10:50
|A
|CK Vallparadís (CAT) – GDD Bons Dias (POR)
|0-0
|📺 / 📊
|11:55
|B
|KV Adler Rauxel (GER – KS Defenders (POL)
|0-0
|📺 / 📊
|13:00
|A
|TuS Schildgen (GER) – Bec KC (ENG)
|0-0
|📺 / 📊
|Time
|Pool
|Teams
|Result
|Video/Stats
|15:00
|B
|KV Adler Rauxel (GER) – Brno KK (CZE)
|0-0
|📺 / 📊
|16:05
|A
|Bec KC (ENG) – CK Vallparadís (CAT)
|0-0
|📺 / 📊
|17:10
|B
|Kocaeli Univ. (TUR) – KS Defenders (POL)
|0-0
|📺 / 📊
|18:15
|A
|TuS Schildgen (GER) – GDD Bons Dias (POR)
|0-0
|📺 / 📊
DAY 3 (Sunday 26.1.2020)
|Time
|Teams
|Result
|Video/Stats
|8:45
|Semi-final 1
|Placed A1 – Placed B2
|0-0
|📺 / 📊
|9:50
|Semi-final 2
|Placed A2 – Placed B1
|0-0
|📺 / 📊
|10:55
|For places 7/8
|Placed A4 – Placed B4
|0-0
|📺 / 📊
|12:00
|For places 5/6
|Placed A3 – Placed B3
|0-0
|📺 / 📊
|13:10
|Bronze medal
|Loser SF1 – Loser SF2
|0-0
|📺 / 📊
|14:20
|Final
|Winner SF1 – Winner SF2
|0-0
|📺 / 📊
Follow the #ESHIELD2020 on social media!
Follow all the tournament on IKF official channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:
► facebook.com/korfball.org
► twitter.com/korfball
► instagram.com/korfball_org
► facebook.com/eshield2020 (LOC)
► instagram.com/eshield2020 (LOC)
