The IKF Europa Shield 2020 starts next Friday!

From 24 to 26 January 2020 the IKF Europa Shield 2020 will take place in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany. During this 3-day tournament, eight club teams from seven European countries will be competing to win this year’s edition organized by Korfball Deutschland.  The last winner was the English Bec Korfball Club. There has been three different champions in the last 4 years and all korfball fans know that everything can happen in this exciting and unpredictable tournament.

All games can be watched live through IKF Youtube live streaming channel with all the statistics, results, scorers and rankings on ► www.worldkorfball.sport and on IKF social media profiles on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. More info & tournament rules can be found on ► www.korfball.sport/?p=20545

On this post you will find updated reviews with results, live game videos, links and images of the each competition day (group phase + crossings + final games).

PARTICIPANTS (Group phase ranking pools):

 POOL A – Points Day 1 Day 2 Total  Position
Bec Korfball Club (ENG) 0 0 +0  1st
Club Korfbal Vallparadís (CAT) 0 0 +0  2nd
Grupo Desportivo dos Bons Dias (POR) 0 0 +0  3rd
TuS Schildgen 1932 e.V. (GER) 0 0 +0  4th
 POOL B – Points Day 1 Day 2 Total  Position
KV Adler Rauxel e.V. (GER) 0 0 +0  1st
Brno Korfbal Klub (CZE) 0 0 +0  2nd
Kocaeli University Sport Club (TUR) 0 0 +0  3rd
KS Defenders Korfball Wroclaw (POL) 0 0 +0  4th

#ESHIELD2020 Match Schedule

DAY 1 (Friday 24.1.2020)

 Time Pool Teams  Result  Video/Stats
17:00 B KS Defenders (POL) – Brno KK (CZE) 0-0 📺 / 📊
18:05 A TuS Schildgen (GER) – CK Vallparadís (CAT) 0-0 📺 / 📊
19:50 A KV Adler Rauxel (GER) – Kocaeli Univ. (TUR) 0-0 📺 / 📊
20:55 B GDD Bons Dias (POR) – Bec KC (ENG) 0-0 📺 / 📊

DAY 2 (Saturday 25.1.2020)

 Time Pool Teams  Result  Video/Stats
9:45 B Brno KK (CZE) – Kocaeli Univ. (TUR) 0-0 📺 / 📊
10:50 A CK Vallparadís (CAT) – GDD Bons Dias (POR) 0-0 📺 / 📊
11:55 B KV Adler Rauxel (GER – KS Defenders (POL) 0-0 📺 / 📊
13:00 A TuS Schildgen (GER) – Bec KC (ENG) 0-0 📺 / 📊

 Time Pool Teams  Result  Video/Stats
15:00 B KV Adler Rauxel (GER) – Brno KK (CZE) 0-0 📺 / 📊
16:05 A Bec KC (ENG) – CK Vallparadís (CAT) 0-0 📺 / 📊
17:10 B Kocaeli Univ. (TUR) – KS Defenders (POL) 0-0 📺 / 📊
18:15 A TuS Schildgen (GER) – GDD Bons Dias (POR) 0-0 📺 / 📊

DAY 3 (Sunday 26.1.2020)

 Time Teams  Result  Video/Stats
8:45 Semi-final 1 Placed A1 – Placed B2 0-0 📺 / 📊
9:50 Semi-final 2 Placed A2 – Placed B1 0-0 📺 / 📊
10:55 For places 7/8 Placed A4 – Placed B4 0-0 📺 / 📊
12:00 For places 5/6 Placed A3 – Placed B3 0-0 📺 / 📊
13:10 Bronze medal Loser SF1 – Loser SF2 0-0 📺 / 📊
14:20 Final Winner SF1 – Winner SF2 0-0 📺 / 📊

