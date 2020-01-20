The IKF Europa Shield 2020 starts next Friday!

From 24 to 26 January 2020 the IKF Europa Shield 2020 will take place in Bergisch Gladbach, Germany. During this 3-day tournament, eight club teams from seven European countries will be competing to win this year’s edition organized by Korfball Deutschland. The last winner was the English Bec Korfball Club. There has been three different champions in the last 4 years and all korfball fans know that everything can happen in this exciting and unpredictable tournament.

All games can be watched live through IKF Youtube live streaming channel with all the statistics, results, scorers and rankings on ► www.worldkorfball.sport and on IKF social media profiles on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. More info & tournament rules can be found on ► www.korfball.sport/?p=20545

On this post you will find updated reviews with results, live game videos, links and images of the each competition day (group phase + crossings + final games).

PARTICIPANTS (Group phase ranking pools):

POOL A – Points Day 1 Day 2 Total Position Bec Korfball Club (ENG) 0 0 +0 1st Club Korfbal Vallparadís (CAT) 0 0 +0 2nd Grupo Desportivo dos Bons Dias (POR) 0 0 +0 3rd TuS Schildgen 1932 e.V. (GER) 0 0 +0 4th

POOL B – Points Day 1 Day 2 Total Position KV Adler Rauxel e.V. (GER) 0 0 +0 1st Brno Korfbal Klub (CZE) 0 0 +0 2nd Kocaeli University Sport Club (TUR) 0 0 +0 3rd KS Defenders Korfball Wroclaw (POL) 0 0 +0 4th

#ESHIELD2020 Match Schedule

DAY 1 (Friday 24.1.2020)

DAY 2 (Saturday 25.1.2020)

DAY 3 (Sunday 26.1.2020)

