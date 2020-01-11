The Dutch KV Fortuna is the new IKF Europa Cup Champion!

The IKF Europa Cup 2020 that took place in Budapest, Hungary, from 9 to 11 January 2020 has its new champion: the Duth team of KV Fortuna. During this 3-day event, national korfball champions from eight European countries have been competing for the “Alfons Janssens” trophy. Spectacular and intense games took place during these 3 days, with some unforgettable matches such as the semifi-final between the Portuguese NC Benfica and the Belgian Kon. Kwik, today’s Bronze medal game NC Benfica – SG Pegasus, as well as the game for 5th place which faced the Hungarian 1908 SZAC Budapest vs Trojans KC from England.

A great event organised by the Hungarian Korfball Association and lots of local volunteers and professionals that brilliantly helped to host all the fans and supporters that attended the event. Thank you very much to all them!

The final IKF #ECUP2020 RANKING and results are as follows:

1st place: KV Fortuna (NED)

2nd place: Kon. Kwik KC (BEL)

3rd place: SG Pegasus (GER)

4th place: NC Benfica (POR)

5th place: Trojans KC (ENG)

6th place: SZAC Budapest (HUN)

7th place: KC Barcelona (CAT)

8th place: České Budějovice (CZE)

All games can be watched again on IKF Youtube live streaming channel with all the statistics, results, top scorers and rankings on ► www.worldkorfball.sport. More info & tournament rules can be found on ► www.korfball.sport/?p=20069

On these posts you will find reviews with results, live videos and images of each day of competition.

► Day 1 Reviews ► Day 2 Reviews ► Day 3 Reviews ► Finals Reviews

DAY 3 Results (Saturday 11.1.2020)

Review all the #ECUP2020 on social media!

You can also review the best moments of the tournament on IKF official channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

► facebook.com/korfball.org

► twitter.com/korfball

► instagram.com/korfball_org

Day 3 Image gallery

By Marco Spelten: actionphotography.nl – korfbalfoto.nl