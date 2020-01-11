IKF Europa Cup 2020 Day 3 (Finals): Updated results, images & videos
Final day of competition at the the IKF Europa Cup 2020 that is taking place in Budapest, Hungary, from 9 to 11 January 2020. During this 3-day event, national korfball champions from eight European countries have been competing for the “Alfons Janssens” trophy. The last three editions were won by the Dutch TOP/SolarCompleet. Who will be the new champion: the Belgian Kon. Kwik KC or the Duth KV Fortuna? And the always spectacular and intense Bronze medal it’s going to be a “must-watch” game between the German SG Pegasus and the Portuguese NC Benfica !
All games can be watched live through IKF Youtube live streaming channel with all the statistics, results, scorers and rankings on ► www.worldkorfball.sport. More info & tournament rules can be found on ► www.korfball.sport/?p=20069
*On these posts you will find reviews with results, live videos and images of each day of competition.
Updated Results & Final Match Schedule
DAY 3 (Saturday 11.1.2020)
|Time
|Teams
|Result
|Video/Stats
|10:30
|For places 7/8
|Barcelona (CAT) – Budějovice (CZE)
|28-14
|📺 / 📊
|12:15
|For places 5/6
|Budapest (HUN) – Trojans (ENG)
|14-15 GG
|📺 / 📊
|14:00
|Bronze medal
|Pegasus (GER) – Benfica (POR)
|19-18
|📺 / 📊
|16:00
|Final
|Fortuna (NED) – Kwik (BEL)
|34-18
|📺 / 📊
By Marco Spelten: actionphotography.nl – korfbalfoto.nl