IKF Europa Cup 2020 Day 3 (Finals): Updated results, images & videos

Final day of competition at the the IKF Europa Cup 2020 that is taking place in Budapest, Hungary, from 9 to 11 January 2020. During this 3-day event, national korfball champions from eight European countries have been competing for the “Alfons Janssens” trophy.  The last three editions were won by the Dutch TOP/SolarCompleet. Who will be the new champion: the Belgian Kon. Kwik KC or the Duth KV Fortuna? And the always spectacular and intense Bronze medal it’s going to be a “must-watch” game between the German SG Pegasus and the Portuguese NC Benfica  !

All games can be watched live through IKF Youtube live streaming channel with all the statistics, results, scorers and rankings on ► www.worldkorfball.sport. More info & tournament rules can be found on ► www.korfball.sport/?p=20069

Updated Results & Final Match Schedule 
day3_final_results_ecup2020
DAY 3 (Saturday 11.1.2020)

 Time Teams  Result  Video/Stats
10:30 For places 7/8 Barcelona (CAT) – Budějovice (CZE) 28-14 📺 / 📊
12:15 For places 5/6 Budapest (HUN) – Trojans (ENG) 14-15 GG 📺 / 📊
14:00 Bronze medal Pegasus (GER) – Benfica (POR) 19-18 📺 / 📊
16:00 Final Fortuna (NED) – Kwik (BEL) 34-18 📺 / 📊

Day 3 Image gallery

By Marco Spelten: actionphotography.nl – korfbalfoto.nl

