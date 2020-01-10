ecup_2020_day_pic3

IKF Europa Cup 2020 Day 2: Updated reviews & game links

Second day of competition at the the IKF Europa Cup 2020 that is taking place in Budapest, Hungary, from 9 to 11 January 2020. During this 3-day event, national korfball champions from eight European countries are competing for the “Alfons Janssens” trophy.  The last three editions were won by the Dutch TOP/SolarCompleet. Who will be the new champion? Discover it here!

All games can be watched live through IKF Youtube live streaming channel with all the statistics, results, scorers and rankings on ► www.worldkorfball.sport. More info & tournament rules can be found on ► www.korfball.sport/?p=20069

On this post you will find updated reviews with results, live videos and images of the 2nd day of competition (group phase & crossings).

DAY 1 Results (Thursday 9.1.2020)

day1_results_ecup2020

PARTICIPANTS (Group phase updated ranking pools):

 POOL A – Points Day 1 Day 2 Total  Position
KV Fortuna (NED) 6 0 +6  1st
NC Benfica (POR) 6 0 +6  2nd
KCC Sokol České Budějovice (CZE) 0 0 +0  4th
KC Barcelona (CAT) 0 0 +0 3rd
 POOL B – Points Day 1 Day 2 Total  Position
Kon. Kwik KC (BEL) 6 0 +6 1st
Trojans KC (ENG) 3 0 +3  2nd
SG Pegasus Rommerscheid 1991 e.V. (GER) 3 0 +3 3rd
1908 SZAC Budapest (HUN) 0 0 +0 4th

#ECUP2020 Match Schedule

DAY 2 (Friday 10.1.2020)

 Time Pool Teams  Result  Video/Stats
9:00 A Budějovice (CZE) – Barcelona (CAT) 0-0 📺 / 📊
10:50 B Budapest (HUN) – Pegasus (GER) 0-0 📺 / 📊
12:10 A Fortuna (CAT) – Benfica (BEL) 0-0 📺 / 📊
13:30 B Kwik (BEL) – Trojans (ENG) 0-0 📺 / 📊
 Time Teams  Result  Video/Stats
16:30 For places 5/8 Placed A3 – Placed B4 0-0 📺 / 📊
17:50 For places 5/8 Placed A4 – Placed B3 0-0 📺 / 📊
19:10 Semi-final 1 Placed A1 – Placed B2 0-0 📺 / 📊
20:30 Semi-final 2 Placed A2 – Placed B1 0-0 📺 / 📊

DAY 3 (Saturday 11.1.2020)

 Time Teams  Result  Video/Stats
10:30 For places 7/8 Loser G#13-Loser G14 0-0 📺 / 📊
12:15 For places 5/6 Winner G13 – Winner G14 0-0 📺 / 📊
14:00 Bronze medal Loser G#15-Loser G16 0-0 📺 / 📊
16:00 Final Winner G#15-Winner G16 0-0 📺 / 📊

