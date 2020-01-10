IKF Europa Cup 2020 Day 2: Updated reviews & game links

Second day of competition at the the IKF Europa Cup 2020 that is taking place in Budapest, Hungary, from 9 to 11 January 2020. During this 3-day event, national korfball champions from eight European countries are competing for the “Alfons Janssens” trophy. The last three editions were won by the Dutch TOP/SolarCompleet. Who will be the new champion? Discover it here!
All games can be watched live through IKF Youtube live streaming channel with all the statistics, results, scorers and rankings on ► www.worldkorfball.sport. More info & tournament rules can be found on ► www.korfball.sport/?p=20069
On this post you will find updated reviews with results, live videos and images of the 2nd day of competition (group phase & crossings).
DAY 1 Results (Thursday 9.1.2020)
PARTICIPANTS (Group phase updated ranking pools):
| POOL A – Points
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Total
| Position
|KV Fortuna (NED)
|6
|0
|+6
| 1st
|NC Benfica (POR)
|6
|0
|+6
| 2nd
|KCC Sokol České Budějovice (CZE)
|0
|0
|+0
| 4th
|KC Barcelona (CAT)
|0
|0
|+0
|3rd
| POOL B – Points
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Total
| Position
|Kon. Kwik KC (BEL)
|6
|0
|+6
|1st
|Trojans KC (ENG)
|3
|0
|+3
| 2nd
|SG Pegasus Rommerscheid 1991 e.V. (GER)
|3
|0
|+3
|3rd
|1908 SZAC Budapest (HUN)
|0
|0
|+0
|4th
#ECUP2020 Match Schedule
DAY 2 (Friday 10.1.2020)
| Time
|Pool
|Teams
| Result
| Video/Stats
|9:00
|A
|Budějovice (CZE) – Barcelona (CAT)
|0-0
|📺 / 📊
|10:50
|B
|Budapest (HUN) – Pegasus (GER)
|0-0
|📺 / 📊
|12:10
|A
|Fortuna (CAT) – Benfica (BEL)
|0-0
|📺 / 📊
|13:30
|B
|Kwik (BEL) – Trojans (ENG)
|0-0
|📺 / 📊
| Time
|
|Teams
| Result
| Video/Stats
|16:30
|For places 5/8
|Placed A3 – Placed B4
|0-0
|📺 / 📊
|17:50
|For places 5/8
|Placed A4 – Placed B3
|0-0
|📺 / 📊
|19:10
|Semi-final 1
|Placed A1 – Placed B2
|0-0
|📺 / 📊
|20:30
|Semi-final 2
|Placed A2 – Placed B1
|0-0
|📺 / 📊
DAY 3 (Saturday 11.1.2020)
| Time
|
|Teams
| Result
| Video/Stats
|10:30
|For places 7/8
|Loser G#13-Loser G14
|0-0
|📺 / 📊
|12:15
|For places 5/6
|Winner G13 – Winner G14
|0-0
|📺 / 📊
|14:00
|Bronze medal
|Loser G#15-Loser G16
|0-0
|📺 / 📊
|16:00
|Final
|Winner G#15-Winner G16
|0-0
|📺 / 📊
