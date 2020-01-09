IKF Europa Cup 2020: Updated reviews & pools after Day 1

From 9 to 11 January 2020 the IKF Europa Cup 2020 is taking place in Budapest, Hungary. During this 3-day event, national korfball champions from eight European countries are competing for the “Alfons Janssens” trophy. The last three editions were won by the Dutch TOP/SolarCompleet. Who will be the new champion? Discover it here!

All games can be watched live through IKF Youtube live streaming channel with all the statistics, results, scorers and rankings on ► www.worldkorfball.sport. More info & tournament rules can be found on ► www.korfball.sport/?p=20069

On this post you will find updated reviews with results, live videos and images of the 1st day of competition (group phase).

PARTICIPANTS (Group phase updated ranking pools):

POOL A – Points Day 1 Day 2 Total Position KV Fortuna (NED) 6 0 +6 1st NC Benfica (POR) 6 0 +6 2nd KCC Sokol České Budějovice (CZE) 0 0 +0 4th KC Barcelona (CAT) 0 0 +0 3rd

POOL B – Points Day 1 Day 2 Total Position Kon. Kwik KC (BEL) 6 0 +6 1st Trojans KC (ENG) 3 0 +3 2nd SG Pegasus Rommerscheid 1991 e.V. (GER) 3 0 +3 3rd 1908 SZAC Budapest (HUN) 0 0 +0 4th

#ECUP2020 Match Schedule

DAY 1 (Thursday 9.1.2020)

DAY 2 (Friday 10.1.2020)

DAY 3 (Saturday 11.1.2020)

