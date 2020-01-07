Everything’s ready in Budapest to start the IKF Europa Cup 2020

From 9 to 11 January the IKF Europa Cup 2020 will take place in Budapest, Hungary. During this 3-day event, national korfball champions from eight European countries will be competing for the “Alfons Janssens” trophy. The last three editions were won by the Dutch TOP/SolarCompleet. Who will be the 2020 new champion? Follow and discover it in here and watch all games and results live on www.worldkorfball.sport!

PARTICIPANTS:

POOL A: KV Fortuna (NED), NC Benfica (POR), KCC Sokol České Budějovice (CZE) and KC Barcelona (CAT).

POOL B: Kon. Kwik KC (BEL), Trojans KC (ENG), SG Pegasus Rommerscheid 1991 e.V. (GER) and 1908 SZAC Budapest (HUN).

All games can be watched live through IKF Youtube live streaming channel with all the statistics, results, scorers and rankings on ► www.worldkorfball.sport. More info & tournament rules can be found on ► www.korfball.sport/?p=20069

