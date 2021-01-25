cancelled_akc2021_webpost

IKF AKC 2021 cancelled

/0 Comments/in , /by

The IKF EXCO has decided to cancel the IKF Asia Korfball Championship 2021. Recently, the Korea Korfball Federation informed the IKF that it is not possible to organise the event due to the current severe COVID -19 situation in the country.

Because of the severity of the COVID-19 epidemic and the national conditions, most Asian countries have relatively strict immigration control policies. Due to the difficulties of the imposed (travel) restrictions, it has been impossible to find a replacement host for the IKF AKC 2021. Therefore, the IKF Asia Competition Working Group and the IKF EXCO have decided to cancel the event.

The IKF AKC 2021 was a qualification event for the IKF AOKC 2022. Due to the cancellation, the IKF AOKC 2022 will be open for participation for all Asian and Oceanian countries. All these countries will be informed as soon as more details are known.

The IKF would like to express its gratitude to the Korea Korfball Federation for their collaboration and efforts.

All/Column/Interview/Korfball News/Organisational news
cancelled_akc2021_webpost

IKF AKC 2021 cancelled

AsiaJanuary 25, 2021/by
The IKF EXCO has decided to cancel the IKF Asia Korfball Championship 2021. Recently, the Korea Korfball Federation informed…
instruction_videos_korfball_webpost

IKF Korfball Instruction Videos

Korfball NewsJanuary 21, 2021/by
The IKF and its Erasmus+ 2020 partners are proud to announce that the handbooks of the IKF Level I and Level II Coach Courses…
SPEL0056

Looking forward to 2021

ColumnJanuary 1, 2021/by
Only 12 months ago, we could not have imagined that the Europa Cup and Europa Shield in January would be the only two international…
SPEL0056

Looking forward to 2021

ColumnJanuary 1, 2021/by
Only 12 months ago, we could not have imagined that the Europa Cup and Europa Shield in January would be the only two international…
cancelled_akc2021_webpost

IKF AKC 2021 cancelled

AsiaJanuary 25, 2021/by
The IKF EXCO has decided to cancel the IKF Asia Korfball Championship 2021. Recently, the Korea Korfball Federation informed…
instruction_videos_korfball_webpost

IKF Korfball Instruction Videos

Korfball NewsJanuary 21, 2021/by
The IKF and its Erasmus+ 2020 partners are proud to announce that the handbooks of the IKF Level I and Level II Coach Courses…
SPEL0056

Looking forward to 2021

ColumnJanuary 1, 2021/by
Only 12 months ago, we could not have imagined that the Europa Cup and Europa Shield in January would be the only two international…
web_ikf_utrech_new_headquarters_front_Dec2020

IKF Office changed headquarters

Organisational newsDecember 8, 2020/by
The IKF Office changed its headquarters earlier this month. Previously located in Zeist, the IKF Office now moved to the…
erasmus_2021_grant_v1

IKF Erasmus+ Sport Grant 2021

Organisational newsNovember 6, 2020/by
The IKF is proud to announce that its Erasmus+ Sport 2021 application has been selected for funding by the European Commission.…
IKF Korfball Instruction Videos instruction_videos_korfball_webpost