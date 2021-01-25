IKF AKC 2021 cancelled

The IKF EXCO has decided to cancel the IKF Asia Korfball Championship 2021. Recently, the Korea Korfball Federation informed the IKF that it is not possible to organise the event due to the current severe COVID -19 situation in the country.

Because of the severity of the COVID-19 epidemic and the national conditions, most Asian countries have relatively strict immigration control policies. Due to the difficulties of the imposed (travel) restrictions, it has been impossible to find a replacement host for the IKF AKC 2021. Therefore, the IKF Asia Competition Working Group and the IKF EXCO have decided to cancel the event.

The IKF AKC 2021 was a qualification event for the IKF AOKC 2022. Due to the cancellation, the IKF AOKC 2022 will be open for participation for all Asian and Oceanian countries. All these countries will be informed as soon as more details are known.

The IKF would like to express its gratitude to the Korea Korfball Federation for their collaboration and efforts.