The IKF and its Erasmus+ 2020 partners are proud to announce that the handbooks of the IKF Level I and Level II Coach Courses have been finalised. The IKF Korfball Instruction Videos are an important part of these handbooks, and they are now free to watch, share and use for all korfball coaches and players around the world.

The videos highlight key korfball actions and strategies and provide information about the related focus points. The videos have been produced with the help of korfball club PKC, Team NL, commentator Tom Brady and Grinta Media.

The Erasmus+ project was a collaboration between IKF, KNKV, SWISS Korfball, Marmara University, All-Ukrainian Korfball Federation and Polish Korfball Association. The IKF is grateful for the continuous efforts put in by all partners throughout the year. Despite the cancellation of many planned activities and meetings due to the pandemic, all partners fulfilled their task with great energy and dedication. This has resulted in handbooks and video material that can be used by the global korfball community in the years to come.

The IKF Korfball Instruction Videos (click on title to go to YouTube):

– Running in shot

– Long Distance Shot

– Short Distance Shot

– One Handed Pass

– Two-Handed Pass

– Assist

– Penalty

– Free Pass

– Rebound

– 1-1 Defence

– Front Defence

– Front Defence in matches

– Rebound Defence

– Rebound Defence in matches

– Pressuring the pass

– Attack Pattern 2-2

– Attack Pattern 2-2 in matches

– Attack Pattern 2-2 mixes in matches

– Attack Pattern 3-1

– Attack Pattern 3-1 in matches

– Attack Pattern 4-0