IKF U19 World Korfball Championship 2021 postponed

Unfortunately, the IKF EXCO has decided to postpone the IKF U19 World Korfball Championship, scheduled for 2 – 4 April 2021, with one year. The current situation regarding the corona pandemic makes impossible to organise this event on the mentioned dates.

The event now is schedules to take place during Easter next year, 15 – 17 April 2022, in Kutná Hora, Czech Republic.

The IKF would like to express its gratitude towards the CKA for their collaboration and efforts over the last difficult months. The IKF Is fully confident that next years’ edition will be a big success.

