IKF distinguishes long serving volunteers with Badge of Honour

The IKF has granted the IKF Badge of Honour to four retiring individuals. Mr Leo Heere served for many years a chair of the IKF Medical Committee and IKF Therapeutic Exemptions Committee. Mr Walter Eijsink and Mr Gerrit van der Beek had an extensive service as International Referee, and subsequently were a member of the IKF Referees committee and served as Referee educator and assessor. Finally, Mr Jan Sjardijn was recognized for his service as member of the IKf Playing Rules Committee, the IKF Competitions Committee, and for serving at many events as jury member, jury chair, and coordinating officer.

The distinctions were presented at the IKF General Meeting in Antwerp, Belgium. Mr. Leo Heere was not able to attend the General Meeting and therefore is also missing in the picture.

Photos by Gertrude the Vries







