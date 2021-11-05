IKF_Badges_of_Honour_2021_korfball

IKF distinguishes long serving volunteers with Badge of Honour

/0 Comments/in , /by

The IKF has granted the IKF Badge of Honour to four retiring individuals. Mr Leo Heere served for many years a chair of the IKF Medical Committee and IKF Therapeutic Exemptions Committee. Mr Walter Eijsink and Mr Gerrit van der Beek had an extensive service as International Referee, and subsequently were a member of the IKF Referees committee and served as Referee educator and assessor. Finally, Mr Jan Sjardijn was recognized for his service as member of the IKf Playing Rules Committee, the IKF Competitions Committee, and for serving at many events as jury member, jury chair, and coordinating officer.

The distinctions were presented at the IKF General Meeting in Antwerp, Belgium. Mr. Leo Heere was not able to attend the General Meeting and therefore is also missing in the picture.

Photos by Gertrude the Vries




chevron-right



chevron-left



All/Column/Interview/Korfball News/Organisational news
SPEL0056

Looking forward to 2021

ColumnJanuary 1, 2021/by
Only 12 months ago, we could not have imagined that the Europa Cup and Europa Shield in January would be the only two international…
open_call_auditing_com_Aug2021

IKF Auditing Committee open call

Organisational newsAugust 24, 2021/by
The IKF is looking to fill 3 vacant seats in the IKF Auditing Committee. The IKF is looking for 1 member and 2 deputy members.…
Joana Faria (POR) re-elected as IKF Secretary General Joana_Faria_POR_re_elected_as_IKF_Secretary_General_korfball