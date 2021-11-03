Joana_Faria_POR_re_elected_as_IKF_Secretary_General_korfball

Joana Faria (POR) re-elected as IKF Secretary General

/0 Comments/in , /by

IKF Secretary General Joana Faria (POR) has been re-elected as a member of the IKF Council and will continue to serve the Federation as Secretary General for a second four-year term. Faria received unanimous support of the General Meeting of the IKF, which was held in Antwerp, Belgium, on the occasion of the centenary of the Royal Belgian Korfball Federation.

Faria, a physical education professional and former player of the Portuguese national team, was praised for her service during her first term, including further elevating good governance practices in the IKF, enhancing communication with member national organisations, and helping to better structure the growing regulatory and competitions portfolio of the federation.

At the meeting, Mr Bjorn Elewaut (BEL) was also re-elected for a second term in the IKF Council. Mr Jorge Alves (POR) was elected for the first time. Alves will carry responsibility  for the Federation’s critical development portfolio. Due to the rapid growth of korfball in many countries, the need for support, and in particular education has grown substantially. Earlier in the week, Mr Alves had presented the newly develop IKF Korfball Academy as the Federations novel online and hybrid learning platform.

Joana Faria

Joana Faria (POR) – IKF Secretary General

Photo by Gertrude de Vries

All/Column/Interview/Korfball News/Organisational news
SPEL0056

Looking forward to 2021

ColumnJanuary 1, 2021/by
Only 12 months ago, we could not have imagined that the Europa Cup and Europa Shield in January would be the only two international…
open_call_auditing_com_Aug2021

IKF Auditing Committee open call

Organisational newsAugust 24, 2021/by
The IKF is looking to fill 3 vacant seats in the IKF Auditing Committee. The IKF is looking for 1 member and 2 deputy members.…
NED beats BEL in the IKF European Korfball Championship A – Division 2021... ned_gold_ekca2021_marco IKF_Badges_of_Honour_2021_korfball IKF distinguishes long serving volunteers with Badge of Honour