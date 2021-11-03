Joana Faria (POR) re-elected as IKF Secretary General

IKF Secretary General Joana Faria (POR) has been re-elected as a member of the IKF Council and will continue to serve the Federation as Secretary General for a second four-year term. Faria received unanimous support of the General Meeting of the IKF, which was held in Antwerp, Belgium, on the occasion of the centenary of the Royal Belgian Korfball Federation.

Faria, a physical education professional and former player of the Portuguese national team, was praised for her service during her first term, including further elevating good governance practices in the IKF, enhancing communication with member national organisations, and helping to better structure the growing regulatory and competitions portfolio of the federation.

At the meeting, Mr Bjorn Elewaut (BEL) was also re-elected for a second term in the IKF Council. Mr Jorge Alves (POR) was elected for the first time. Alves will carry responsibility for the Federation’s critical development portfolio. Due to the rapid growth of korfball in many countries, the need for support, and in particular education has grown substantially. Earlier in the week, Mr Alves had presented the newly develop IKF Korfball Academy as the Federations novel online and hybrid learning platform.

Photo by Gertrude de Vries