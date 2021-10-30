NED beats BEL in the IKF European Korfball Championship A – Division 2021 Final!

The gold medal of this IKF European Korfball Championship A – Division 2021 has its owner: the Netherlands. In today’s final at the spectacular Antwerp’s Lotto Arena, the Dutch team beated by 17-21 the other finalist, the so far invicted national squad of Belgium, in an unforgettable final that will be remembered for many years by korfball fans around the world. Both teams qualified first in their phase groups and easily won their semi-final games. But in today’s final only one team was going to crowned as new European Champion.

For Bronze medal, Germany won England (13-11) in another exciting match between two great squads. These two games were preceded by the POR-HUN (20-10) for 5th place and the CAT-CZE match for 7th place (14-16). Both games were decided in two exciting and decisive final quarters.

IKF EKCA 2021 FINAL RANKING

8th place: Catalonia

7th place: Czech Republic

6th place: Hungary

5th place: Portugal

4th place: England

3rd place: Germany

2nd place: Belgium

1st place: Netherlands

Germany – Bronze medalist

Belgium – Silver medalist

The Netherlands – Gold medalist

