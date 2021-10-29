Day 5 Review | IKF European Korfball Championship A – Division 2021: NED & BEL will play the final!

The IKF European Korfball Championship A – Division 2021 has its finalists: the Netherlands and Belgium. Both teams won their semi-final matches against Germany (38-8) and England (24-12) in today’s duels at Antwerp’s Lotto Arena. These two games were preceded by the POR-CAT (20-10) and CZE-HUN (14-16) matches in the fight for the 5th place. An spectacular and exciting first day at the new venue that guarantees four intense and tight duels in tomorrow’s final matches.

Fans and supporters around the world can watch and enjoy all these final games through the IKF live streamings available on www.worldkorfball.sport and youtube.com/ikfchannel, with all the statistics, results and top scorers as well as on IKF and LOC’s social media channels (links at the bottom).

For 7th/8th place (12:00h): CAT-CZE

For 5th/6th place (13:45h): POR-HUM



Bronze medal game (17:00h): GER-ENG



Final (19:00): BEL NED



For those visitors and spectators willing to come and see all these final matches live at Lotto Arena, they are all welcome and it will be required to follow the safety and prevention protocols against covid-19 approved by the IKF and the other ones established by the local authorities. Tickets can be purchased online on LOC’s website www.ekc2021.com (Note from the LOC: Be aware that the times shown on ticket’s sale website are (maybe) the old ones. The right times are shown in the following picture).

The event rules can be found on korfball.sport/?p=24854.

NOTE: On Thursday and Friday will take place at KBKB headquarters the IKF World Congress. All national korfball federations will attend to vote and talk about the current situation of korfball worldwide and how to face the future and which are the best ways to bring this amazing sport to the top in the next coming years.

IKF Youtube live streaming playlist:

*Click on the top-right icon ≣ to view all games scheduled

Day 5 – Image gallery

By Gertrude the Vries – Korfbalfoto.nl – Marco Spelten

