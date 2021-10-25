day1_review_post_IKF_EKCA2021

Day 1 Review | IKF European Korfball Championship A – Division 2021

The IKF European Korfball Championship A – Division 2021 started today in the Belgian city of Antwerp. Four intense games were played at Boeckenberg’s Sportscenter with these final scores:

day1_ranking_pools_ekca2021

On Day 2, national teams from the Netherlands, Portugal, England, Hungary, Germany, Czech Republic, Catalonia and Belgium will be competing again the following games:

official_schedule_ikf_ekca_2021

 All visitors and spectators are welcome to come and see all games live at Boeckenberg Sports Center (group phase) and Lotto Arena (semi-finals & finals on Friday and Saturday). They will be required to follow the safety and prevention protocols against covid-19 approved by the IKF and the local authorities. You can buy your tickets on LOC’s website www.ekc2021.com

Fans and supporters around the world will be able to watch and enjoy all games through the IKF live streamings available on www.worldkorfball.sport and youtube.com/ikfchannel, with all the statistics, results, top scorers and rankings, as well as on IKF and LOC’s social media channels (links at the bottom).

The match schedule and event rules can be found on korfball.sport/?p=24854.

IKF Youtube live streaming playlist:

*Click on the top-right icon ≣ to view all games scheduled

Day 1 – Image gallery

By Marco Spelten

