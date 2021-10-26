Day 2 Review | IKF European Korfball Championship A – Division 2021

The 2nd day at the IKF European Korfball Championship A – Division 2021 has revealed the first two teams qualified to play next Friday’s semi-finals at Lotto Arena: the Netherlands and Belgium. Today they beated Portugal and Germany and they both lead their groups with 6 points. The others semi-finalists will be revealed tomorrow after today’s results:

On Day 3, these national teams from the Netherlands, Portugal, England, Hungary, Germany, Czech Republic, Catalonia and Belgium will be playing their last phase group games. Don’t miss the CZE-GER and ENG-POR matches fighting for the other 2 semi-final places that remain still unkown.

All visitors and spectators are welcome to come and see all games live at Boeckenberg Sports Center (group phase) and Lotto Arena (semi-finals & finals on Friday and Saturday). They will be required to follow the safety and prevention protocols against covid-19 approved by the IKF and the local authorities. You can buy your tickets on LOC’s website www.ekc2021.com

Fans and supporters around the world will be able to watch and enjoy all games through the IKF live streamings available on www.worldkorfball.sport and youtube.com/ikfchannel, with all the statistics, results, top scorers and rankings, as well as on IKF and LOC’s social media channels (links at the bottom).

The full match schedule and event rules can be found on korfball.sport/?p=24854.

IKF Youtube live streaming playlist:

*Click on the top-right icon ≣ to view all games scheduled

Follow the #EKCA2021 on social media!

You can also follow the event during all days on IKF official channels and review the best videos, moments, stories, highlights and photographs of the tournament. Follow us on:

facebook.com/korfball.org

twitter.com/korfball

instagram.com/korfball_org

tiktok.com/@korfball.sport

More content, tickets and updates can be also found on local organiser’s profiles:

► https://ekc2021.com (LOC)

Day 2 – Image gallery

By Marco Spelten

Related news: