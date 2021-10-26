day2_review_post_IKF_EKCA2021

Day 2 Review | IKF European Korfball Championship A – Division 2021

/0 Comments/in , /by

The 2nd day at the IKF European Korfball Championship A – Division 2021 has revealed the first two teams qualified to play next Friday’s semi-finals at Lotto Arena: the Netherlands and Belgium. Today they beated Portugal and Germany and they both lead their groups with 6 points. The others semi-finalists will be revealed tomorrow after today’s results:

day2_ranking_pools

On Day 3, these national teams from the Netherlands, Portugal, England, Hungary, Germany, Czech Republic, Catalonia and Belgium will be playing their last phase group games. Don’t miss the CZE-GER and ENG-POR matches fighting for the other 2 semi-final places that remain still unkown.

official_schedule_ikf_ekca_2021

All visitors and spectators are welcome to come and see all games live at Boeckenberg Sports Center (group phase) and Lotto Arena (semi-finals & finals on Friday and Saturday). They will be required to follow the safety and prevention protocols against covid-19 approved by the IKF and the local authorities. You can buy your tickets on LOC’s website www.ekc2021.com

Fans and supporters around the world will be able to watch and enjoy all games through the IKF live streamings available on www.worldkorfball.sport and youtube.com/ikfchannel, with all the statistics, results, top scorers and rankings, as well as on IKF and LOC’s social media channels (links at the bottom).

The full match schedule and event rules can be found on korfball.sport/?p=24854.

IKF Youtube live streaming playlist:

*Click on the top-right icon ≣ to view all games scheduled

Follow the #EKCA2021 on social media!

You can also follow the event during all days on IKF official channels and review the best videos, moments, stories, highlights and photographs of the tournament. Follow us on:
fb_icon_16x16 facebook.com/korfball.org
tw_icon_16x16 twitter.com/korfball
insta_icon_16x16 instagram.com/korfball_org
tiktok_icon16x16 tiktok.com/@korfball.sport

More content, tickets and updates can be also found on local organiser’s profiles:
► https://ekc2021.com (LOC)

Day 2 – Image gallery

By Marco Spelten

Related news:

All/Column/Interview/Korfball News/Organisational news
SPEL0056

Looking forward to 2021

ColumnJanuary 1, 2021/by
Only 12 months ago, we could not have imagined that the Europa Cup and Europa Shield in January would be the only two international…
open_call_auditing_com_Aug2021

IKF Auditing Committee open call

Organisational newsAugust 24, 2021/by
The IKF is looking to fill 3 vacant seats in the IKF Auditing Committee. The IKF is looking for 1 member and 2 deputy members.…
ikf_Playing_Rules_Experiment_Procedure_2021_korfball

IKF Playing Rules Experiments

Organisational newsJuly 5, 2021/by
The Rules of Korfball are defined by the International Korfball Federation and must be followed by all IKF members. However,…
Day 1 Review | IKF European Korfball Championship A – Division 2021 day1_review_post_IKF_EKCA2021 day3_review_post_IKF_EKCA2021 Day 3 Review | IKF European Korfball Championship A – Division 2021: Semi-finalists...