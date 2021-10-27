Day 3 Review | IKF European Korfball Championship A – Division 2021: Semi-finalists are known!

The group phase is over! Day 3 at the IKF European Korfball Championship A – Division 2021 ended with Germany and England qualifying to play next Friday’s semi-finals at Lotto Arena together with the Netherlands and Belgium (see below the updated match schedule with all the times and duels). Germany defeated the Czech team in today’s 1st game and England had to fight until the last seconds to get the final victory against Portugal.

Tomorrow is rest day for all teams to recover energies for next Friday’s decisive games for places 5 to 8 and the two exciting semi-final games. We say goodbye to Boeckenberg Sportscenter and all the competition is moving to the spectacular and magnificient Lotto Arena. Two great final days that you can not miss!

All visitors and spectators are welcome to come and see all these semi-finals & finals matches on Friday and Saturday at Lotto Arena. They will be required to follow the safety and prevention protocols against covid-19 approved by the IKF and the other ones established by the local authorities. You can buy your tickets on LOC’s website www.ekc2021.com (Note from the LOC: Be aware that the times shown on ticket’s sale website are the old ones. The right times are shown in this picture on top).

Fans and supporters around the world can watch and enjoy all games through the IKF live streamings available on www.worldkorfball.sport and youtube.com/ikfchannel, with all the statistics, results, top scorers and rankings, as well as on IKF and LOC’s social media channels (links at the bottom).

The event rules can be found on korfball.sport/?p=24854.

NOTE: On Thursday and Friday will take place at KBKB headquarters the IKF World Congress. All national korfball federations will attend to vote and talk about the current situation of korfball worldwide and how to face the future and which are the best ways to bring this amazing sport to the top in the next coming years.

