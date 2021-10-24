All ready for the IKF European Korfball Championship A – Division 2021!

The IKF European Korfball Championship A – Division 2021 is ready to start in the Belgian city of Antwerp. National teams from the Netherlands, Portugal, England, Hungary, Germany, Czech Republic, Catalonia and Belgium will compete from 25 to 30 October for the gold medal and become the new European korfball champion.

The Royal Belgian Korfball Federation (Koninklijke Belgische Korfbalbond) is the local organiser of this long-awaited event that was initially planned to take place in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic forced to postpone it one year, but now the current situation around Europe and the high percentage of vaccinated allow to organise indoor competitions following certain prevention protocols to avoid spreading the virus. These are the reasons why the IKF has been working very hard during these last months to have an accurate IKF COVID-19 protocol which will allow a safe interaction between all participants in the next international events to come.

All visitors and spectators are welcome to come and see all games live at Boeckenberg Sports Center (group phase) and Lotto Arena (semi-finals & finals). They will be required to follow the safety and prevention protocols against covid-19 approved by the IKF and the local authorities. You can buy your tickets on LOC’s website www.ekc2021.com

Fans and supporters around the world will be able to watch and enjoy all games through the IKF live streamings available on www.worldkorfball.sport and youtube.com/ikfchannel, with all the statistics, results, top scorers and rankings, as well as on IKF and LOC’s social media channels (links at the bottom).

The match schedule and event rules can be found on korfball.sport/?p=24854.



IKF Youtube live streaming playlist:

*Click on the top-right icon ≣ to view all games scheduled

Follow the #EKCA2021 on social media!

You can also follow the event during all days on IKF official channels and review the best videos, moments, stories, highlights and photographs of the tournament. Follow us on:

facebook.com/korfball.org

twitter.com/korfball

instagram.com/korfball_org

tiktok.com/@korfball.sport

More content, tickets and updates can be also found on local organiser’s profiles:

► https://ekc2021.com (LOC)